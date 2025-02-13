Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Waqf Amendment Bill report, Income-Tax Bill to be tabled today

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to present its report in Parliament today. Initially scheduled for the Winter Session, the report’s submission was delayed as the committee was able to cover only the southern regions at the time. Additional time was requested until the Budget Session to complete the assessment of the northern regions. The report incorporates inputs from all stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive review. It also acknowledges dissenting views, if any, making it a well-rounded document for parliamentary discussion.