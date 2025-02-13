Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Waqf Amendment Bill report, Income-Tax Bill to be tabled today

Stay updated with the Parliament Budget Session LIVE as the Waqf Amendment Bill report is tabled today. Also, get the latest on the New Income-Tax Bill 2025, which aims to replace the Income-Tax Act of 1961 and simplify India's tax system.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 13, 2025 9:29 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 9:43 IST
Parliament Budget Session LIVE
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Parliament Budget Session LIVE

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to present its report in Parliament today. Initially scheduled for the Winter Session, the report’s submission was delayed as the committee was able to cover only the southern regions at the time. Additional time was requested until the Budget Session to complete the assessment of the northern regions. The report incorporates inputs from all stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive review. It also acknowledges dissenting views, if any, making it a well-rounded document for parliamentary discussion.

 

 

 

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Minister L Murugan to move motion for nominations to CPA

    Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs of India L Murugan will move a motion for nomination to the Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) in Rajya Sabha.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore files an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of national security protocols for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Imran Masood's strong remarks on minority rights

    Senior politician Imran Masood has strongly criticised the government's approach, alleging that minority rights are being suppressed based on numerical strength.

    He further compared the current situation to historical events, stating: "What Hitler did to Jews, this government is doing to Muslims."

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Timeline of new I-T Bill

    • FM Sitharaman first announced a comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 in the July 2024 Budget. 

    • The CBDT had set up an internal committee to oversee the review and make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand. 

    • The aim was also to reduce disputes, litigations, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers. 

    • To this end, 22 specialised sub-committees have been established to review the various aspects of the I-T Act.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    New Income-Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

    The much-anticipated New Income-Tax (I-T) Bill, 2025, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1, is also expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

    The bill, spanning 622 pages, aims to replace the existing Income-Tax Act of 1961 and is slated to come into effect from April 2026 once passed.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Waqf Amendment Bill report to be tabled today

    The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to present its report in Parliament today. Initially scheduled for the Winter Session, the report’s submission was delayed as the committee was able to cover only the southern regions at the time. Additional time was requested until the Budget Session to complete the assessment of northern regions. 

