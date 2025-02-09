Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to interact with students today, shares teaser of 8th PPC | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is scheduled to be held at 11 am on February 10. In the eighth edition of PPC, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents. This year’s event will also feature the participation of 36 students from various educational institutions, including State/UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and others.

PM Modi shares teaser of PPC 2025

PM Modi on Sunday shared a teaser of PPC 2025 and the video shows visuals of him talking with school children. His post on X reads, "Let’s help our #ExamWarriors overcome exam stress. Do watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 11 AM tomorrow, 10th February."

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to have seven episodes

This year, Pariksha pe Charcha is divided into seven episodes, with prominent personalities sharing their expertise on various topics related to life and learning. For instance, in the episode on sports and discipline, M.C. Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal-setting, resilience, and stress management. In the mental health segment, Deepika Padukone will highlight the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition experts such as Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka will talk about healthy eating habits and overall wellness, while Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore the use of technology in education and the significance of financial literacy. Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to embrace positivity and manage negative thoughts, while Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus.

A special episode will also share toppers' insight with the students. Toppers from UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE, and past PPC participants will share how PPC shaped their preparation and mindset.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session on Monday will mark PM Modi's 8th edition of the initiative for students, which has already set records with over 5 crore participants from all the states and union territories of the country.