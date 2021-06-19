Agra hospital deaths: Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt for giving clean chit to Paras hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Paras hospital did not conduct a "mock drill" which led to the deaths of 22 patients, the probe report into the alleged incident earlier said

Agra hospital deaths: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the Uttar Pradesh' Yogi Adityanath government for giving clean chit to the Paras hospital into the deaths of 22 patients due to an alleged mock drill conducted cutting the hospital's oxygen supply for five minutes. The Congress leader took to Twitter, saying, "The government shattered the hope of justice by ignoring the plea of the family members of the patients."

"Ironically, according to reports, the hospital in Agra conducted a 'mock drill' by stopping the oxygen of the patients and the BJP government makes 'mock drill' of the inquiry by giving a clean chit. Government and hospital, both clear their way," Gandhi said in her tweet.

Paras hospital did not conduct a "mock drill" which led to the deaths of 22 patients, the probe report into the alleged incident earlier said. The committee said inquiry also found that attendants of some patients arranged oxygen and reached the hospital from alternative sources.

The committee further said that it is untrue 22 patients died and no mock drill was conducted after the oxygen supply was cut off. Also, there is no evidence of this. The committee added that this rumour is misleading otherwise 22 deaths would have occurred.

According to the committee's report, the investigating officer found that the hospital was given 149 oxygen cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26.

READ MORE | UP hospital gets clean chit in oxygen mock drill death case

ALSO READ | Mock drill row: Agra's Paras hospital to be sealed after deaths due to alleged shortage of oxygen

Latest India News