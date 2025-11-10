Panjab university students protest over delay in senate elections, security tightened The Panjab University administration declared a two-day holiday and restricted entry to ID card holders. The student movement, supported by political leaders from AAP, Congress and SAD continues to call for the restoration of democratic governance through timely Senate elections.

Chandigarh:

Students of Panjab University staged a major protest on Monday at the university premises in Chandigarh, demanding that the administration announce the long-pending Senate elections. Early in the morning, a heavy police force was deployed in and around the campus, with barricades placed outside the main gates to prevent large gatherings and maintain order.

The students, under the banner of “Panjab University Bachao Morcha,” have been pressing for the reconstitution of the 91-member Senate, the highest governing body of the university, which has not held elections for over a year.

Centre's move triggers controversy

The row began when the Central Government, through a notification issued on October 28, announced a major overhaul of the university’s Senate composition, aiming to replace elected members with nominated ones. This move sparked widespread political and academic backlash, with critics calling it an attempt to undermine the university’s autonomy.

The Punjab Government termed the Centre’s decision “unconstitutional” and even announced plans to challenge it in court.

Education ministry withdraws order

Amid rising pressure from students, faculty, and political leaders, the Ministry of Education withdrew its earlier notification on November 5, formally rescinding its order under the powers conferred by Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

According to the new Gazette notification (S.O. 5022(E)), the Ministry canceled its previous order S.O. 4933(E) dated October 28, 2025. The withdrawal was signed by Joint Secretary Rina Sonowal Kouli and published in the Gazette of India on November 7.

Despite this rollback, students have continued their protest, insisting on the formal announcement and conduct of Senate elections without further delay.

Security tightened across university and surrounding areas

In anticipation of the protest, authorities strengthened security measures around the Panjab University campus. Checkpoints were established on nearby roads, and security personnel were stationed along the Chandigarh–Mohali border. University authorities also declared a two-day holiday (Monday and Tuesday), restricting campus entry to ID card holders only.

Student leaders promise peaceful protest

Ashmeet Singh, Vice President of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), stated that the demonstration would remain peaceful. He alleged, however, that several students were being denied entry into the campus by authorities.

Singh reiterated that students are not merely seeking administrative concessions but are fighting to safeguard the democratic functioning of the university through timely elections.

Political and public support grows

The student agitation has garnered wide political and social support. Leaders from multiple parties — including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — as well as farmer unions and artists, have voiced solidarity with the protesting students.

Prominent figures such as Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress MPs Dharamvir Gandhi and Amar Singh, MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal expressed public support for the movement on Sunday.

A crucial moment for university democracy

The ongoing protests have emerged as a defining moment for Panjab University’s student community, which views the Senate elections as essential to preserving institutional autonomy and democratic governance.

Students have vowed to continue their agitation until a concrete election schedule is announced, signaling that the battle for the university’s democratic rights is far from over.