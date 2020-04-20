Palghar mob lynching: What we know so far

Palghar sadhus lynching case: What we know so far

Palghar mob lynching: Two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday on being suspected to be child-kidnappers and organ harvesters. Over the past few days, local villagers had formed vigilante groups after rumours that organ-harvesting gangs, child lifters and thieves were operating in these areas at night. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30). According to reports, The three were driving to a funeral in Surat when a group of villagers in Gadchinchle stopped their car and attacked them with stones, logs and axes. The case has drawn widespread criticism for the Maharashtra government who so far have claimed that more than 100 people including five main suspect have been arrested. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ruled out any communal angle in the case and assured a speedy trial.

Three persons were beaten to death by a group of villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The gruesome incident took place between 9.30-10 pm on April 16 (Thursday). The two sadhus and their driver were heading to a funeral in Surat.

The incident occurred in Gadchinchale village, located in Dahanu Taluka of the tribal-dominated Palghar district, which is 140 kms North of Mumbai.

The Palghar Police arrested 101 people and detained nine minors in connection with the sadhus lynching case. The Kasa police registered three FIRs in connection with the incident and arrested 101 people, who have been remanded in police custody till April 30. Nine juveniles have been sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident and warned against communalising it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district will be brought to justice. "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," CM said.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and urged to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. "Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray yesterday evening regarding the murder of saints of Juna Akhara Swami Kalpvrikshgiri, Swami Sushilgiri and their driver Neelesh Telgarhe. I have urged him to take strict action against the culprits," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching of three people in the state's Palghar area.

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of lynching case. Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh ordered the suspension of Kasa police station's assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday spoke on the Palghar mob lynching incident said that there is no communal angle in the case adding that the government has taken action against the culprits and so far arrested 100 suspects including 5 main accused.

Palghar lynching case: Outrage and blame game on Twitter

Palghar lynching has also left twitter outraged and divided on the matter.

When Bala Saheb ruled, sadhus were respected: BJP's Gaurav Goel

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule

Sadhus were protected.



Balasaheb Thackrey Rule

Sadhus were respected



Uddhav Thackrey rule

Sadus are brutally killed. #PalgharMobLynching #justiceforhindusadhu #पालघर_के_गुनहगार pic.twitter.com/dHSTDzhDiV — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) April 20, 2020

Sambit Patra on Palghar lynching

"Very important revelations in the #PalgharMobLynching case It clearly establishes a deep nexus! Why should politicians & leaders be present at the Lynching site ..what were they doing ..Instigating?? And @Sunil_Deodhar ji the parties whose leaders were present are Saffron Haters!

Very important revelations in the #PalgharMobLynching case

It clearly establishes a deep nexus!

Why should politicians & leaders be present at the Lynching site ..what were they doing ..Instigating??

And @Sunil_Deodhar ji the parties whose leaders were present are Saffron Haters! https://t.co/vb2RuWkoyF — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 20, 2020

Maharashtra CM's official twitter handle on Palghar lynching

पालघर की घटना पर कार्रवाई की गई है। जिन्होंने २ साधुओं, १ ड्राइवर और पुलिस कर्मियों पर हमला किया था, पुलिस ने घटना के दिन ही उन सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस अपराध और शर्मनाक कृत्य के अपराधियों को कठोर दण्ड दिया जाएगा। — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Palghar lynching video shows how Sadhus were left with the mob as police became a spectator

