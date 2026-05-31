Palampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

Shimla:

The counting of votes for all 15 wards of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, along with other Municipal Corporations, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads, will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31). The elections were held on May 17 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and on party symbols. Polling was conducted simultaneously in 64 wards across the municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, besides 229 wards in 25 municipal councils and 156 wards in 22 nagar panchayats. A total of 1,147 candidates were in the fray for 449 posts.

The four municipal corporations recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.44 per cent. Polling stood at 63.72 per cent in Dharamshala and Palampur, 68.78 per cent in Mandi and 58.32 per cent in Solan. In Palampur, the electorate comprised 15,775 male voters and 15,402 female voters. Of these, 10,514 men and 10,989 women exercised their franchise.

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