May 31, 2026
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Palampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Palampur Municipal Corporation LIVE: A voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded across the four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh. Among them, polling stood at 63.72 per cent in the municipal corporations of Palampur in Kangra district.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Shimla:

The counting of votes for all 15 wards of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, along with other Municipal Corporations, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads, will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31). The elections were held on May 17 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and on party symbols. Polling was conducted simultaneously in 64 wards across the municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, besides 229 wards in 25 municipal councils and 156 wards in 22 nagar panchayats. A total of 1,147 candidates were in the fray for 449 posts.

The four municipal corporations recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.44 per cent. Polling stood at 63.72 per cent in Dharamshala and Palampur, 68.78 per cent in Mandi and 58.32 per cent in Solan. In Palampur, the electorate comprised 15,775 male voters and 15,402 female voters. Of these, 10,514 men and 10,989 women exercised their franchise.

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Live updates :Palampur Municipal Corporation

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  • 8:47 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No of voters in Palampur

    In Palampur, the electorate comprised 15,775 male voters and 15,402 female voters. Of these, 10,514 men and 10,989 women exercised their franchise.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Happy to get an opportunity to vote at his age: Former CM

    Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar (92), who cast his vote in the Palampur Municipal Corporation election, said he was happy to get an opportunity to vote at his age. "India is the largest democracy in the world, and elections are the biggest festival, but the people have not learnt to celebrate this festival properly." Shanta Kumar said, "People say leaders are corrupt, but I don't believe it. The day people start electing honest and hard-working leaders and defeat corrupt candidates, corruption would end automatically."

  • 7:30 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    63.44% turnout recorded

    A voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded across the four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh. Among them, polling stood at 63.72 per cent in the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district, 68.78 per cent in Mandi, and 58.32 per cent in Solan.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    15 wards in Palampur Municipal Corporation

    The municipal corporations whose results will be declared today are Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards).

  • 7:30 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Palampur Municipal Corporation elections held on May 17

    The Palampur Municipal Corporation elections were held on May 17 using EVMs and on party symbols. It was held simultaneously in 64 wards in the four municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, 229 wards in 25 municipal councils and 156 wards in 22 nagar panchayats in a single phase, with as many as 1,147 candidates in the fray for the 449 posts.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting to being at 9 am

    The counting of votes for all 15 wards of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, along with other Municipal Corporations, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads, will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31).

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