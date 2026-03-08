Pala Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Pala Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 93 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pala Assembly constituency comes under the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Independent candidate Mani C Kappen won the seat by defeating Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose K Mani with a margin of 15,378 votes.

Pala Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Pala Assembly constituency is a part of the Kottayam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,84,760 voters in the Pala constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 89,895 were male and 94,865 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 5,111 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pala in 2021 was 151 (142 men and 9 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Pala constituency was 1,79,778. Out of this, 87,936 voters were male, 91,842 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 898 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pala in 2016 was 262 (170 men and 92 women).

Pala Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Pala Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Pala Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Pala Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Mani C Kappen won the Pala seat with a margin of 15,378 votes (11.09%). He polled 69,804 votes with a vote share of 50.43%. He defeated Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose K Mani, who got 54,426 votes (39.32%). BJP candidate Prameeladevi J stood third with 10,869 votes (7.85%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Kerala Congress (M) candidate K M Mani won the Pala seat with a margin of 4,703 votes (3.36%). He polled 58,884 votes with a vote share of 42.13%. NCP candidate Mani C Kappen got 54,181 votes (38.76%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate N Hari stood third with 24,821 votes (17.76%).

Pala Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Mani C Kappan (Kerala Congress M)

2019: Mani C Kappan (NCP)

2016: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

2011: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

2006: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

2001: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

1996: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

1991: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

1987: K M Mani (Kerala Congress M)

1982: K M Mani (Kerala Congress)

1980: K M Mani (Kerala Congress)

1977: K M Mani (Kerala Congress)

1970: K M Mani (Kerala Congress)

1967: K M Mani (Kerala Congress)

Pala Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pala Assembly constituency was 1,38,431 or 74.82 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,39,775 or 77.61 per cent.