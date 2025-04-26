Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, Indian Army retaliates The Pakistani troops carried out "unprovoked" firing all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir during the intervening night of April 25 and 26, the Indian Army said.

New Delhi:

The Pakistani troops carried out "unprovoked" firing all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir during the intervening night of April 25 and 26, the Indian Army said. The Indian Army responded appropriately with small arms, officials said. The development comes as tensions escalate between the two countries in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and injured many.

This is the second time in two nights that Pakistan troops have tried to provoke the Indian Army, which said that the firing was carried out from multiple posts all across the LoC, the de facto border which separates Indian and Pakistani armies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"On the night of the 25th-26th of April 2025, unprovoked small firing was carried out by various Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control in Kashmir. Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms. No casualties reported," the Indian Army said in its statement.