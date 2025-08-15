Hyderabad 'Love Jihad' scandal: Pakistani man accused of forcing Hindu woman’s conversion, deceptive marriage Police say Fahad came to India in 1998 and made Hyderabad his home. His father was Pakistani, while his mother, a native of Hyderabad, returned there after his father passed away. Fahad was granted Indian citizenship in 2018, but there are unresolved questions regarding authenticity of documents.

Hyderabad:

In Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area, a man named Fahad, originally from Pakistan, is accused of orchestrating a 'love jihad' by deceiving a Hindu woman named Kirti. Fahad concealed his Pakistani nationality and secured employment using fake documents. In 2016, he reportedly forced Kirti to convert to Islam, renaming her "Doha Fatima," and married her. Fahad works in a company called Sipal in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City.

Repeated allegations and police action

After living together for a few years, Fahad allegedly ensnared another woman in a similar manner at his workplace. Following Kirti’s discovery of this betrayal, she approached the police. Authorities arrested Fahad and the other woman and have begun investigating the allegations of religious conversion and multiple marriages through deceptive means.

Background and legal investigation

According to police, Fahad arrived in India in 1998 and settled in Hyderabad. His father was Pakistani, and his mother, originally from Hyderabad, moved back after his father’s death. Fahad obtained Indian citizenship in 2018, although questions remain about certain documents he held during his marriage in 2016, including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID. Investigators are continuing to probe Fahad’s previous records and whether he has other victims.

Victim’s courage and ongoing inquiry

Kirti, despite facing betrayal and hardship, courageously reported the case to the police to prevent others from being victimised. The police are actively investigating, emphasising strict action against those involved in love jihad and forced religious conversion. This case highlights ongoing concerns about fraudulent marriages and forced conversions, underscoring the vigilance of law enforcement in addressing such complex issues.

3 family members arrested in UP on 'Love Jihad' charges

In a case earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three members of a family following allegations by a 30-year-old woman from Barabanki. She accused a man who initially identified himself as "Samar Singh" of engaging in a sexual relationship with her under the false pretence of marriage. The man was later identified as Zeeshan, a 31-year-old resident of Prayagraj. The woman also claimed that Zeeshan took Rs 1.5 lakh from her in instalments after making the fake marriage promise.

Family members involved in deception and theft

In addition to Zeeshan, his sister Shivli Khan (34) and brother-in-law Nadeem Qureshi (36), both from Lucknow, were arrested for allegedly posing as Hindus and deceiving the woman into giving them gold jewellery. The complaint was filed on July 8, and investigations revealed that communication between the woman and Zeeshan, under the alias "Samar Singh," began about a year ago. Despite previous disputes, they resumed contact in April before the matter came to light.