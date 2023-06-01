Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in J-K’s Samba

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pakistani intruder shot dead in J-K’s Samba

Jammu: A suspected Pakistani intruder was neutralized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in the Samba sector around 2.50 am.

An intruder was noticed by the BSF personnel who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Samba area. They said the intruder was gunned down by the jawans near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings. "In the early hours of June 1, 2023, the alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Samba area," the BSF said in a statement. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards border fencing, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

"The troops fired on him and shot him dead. Further details are being ascertained," the BSF added. The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in the Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.

