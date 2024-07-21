EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani army seen guiding terrorists to infiltration routes in PoK | Latest visuals emerge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from PoK

PoK: Some explosive pictures have emerged in which the Pakistani Army is seen guiding the terrorists, clad in Pathani suits, to the forward posts and showing them the infiltration routes to India. The visuals came to the fore from the Kotli and nearby areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This comes days after images surfaced from PoK where the army was seen training terrorists to infiltrate them into the Indian borders.

What do the latest pictures show?

According to the sources, the Pakistani army is bringing terrorists to the border and showing them the area.

“They are sheltering terrorists in Pathani suits in their bunkers, showing and explaining the infiltration routes. These are pictures of Kotli in Pakistan and its surrounding areas. The terrorists are armed, and Pakistani SSG commandos can be seen in the pictures, showing the forward area to the terrorists,” sources said.

According to a top source in the Indian Army, Pakistan is conspiring to infiltrate through the international border. Under the cover of Pakistani Rangers, there is suspicion that terrorists may have infiltrated through Sialkot, targeting regions in Punjab or Jammu.

"The estimated number of these terrorists is around 50-55. This map shows the route chosen for infiltration. The route shows Samba, then through Hiranagar to Kathua. It is noted that terrorists are currently using this route, with the suspicion that after infiltrating from Jammu and Punjab, they will proceed from Kathua through Machedi and Bani, aiming to reach Kashmir via Basantgarh and Thathri," sources said.

India TV has obtained this exclusive route map, displaying the entire path. The Indian Army is now conducting Operation Sarp Vinash with increased intensity around this route.

Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in terror attacks in the last one and a half months in which numerous security personnel have been killed in action. 9 civilians were also killed in the terror attack in Reasi on June 9.

Opportunity to infiltrate in monsoon

The area of ​​​​Jammu is full of rivers, while there are many drains on the Pakistan border which remain in spate during monsoon. These conditions create opportunities for infiltrators to cross into the region. Moreover, the mountainous terrain in the Jammu division offers ample hiding spots, making it difficult to detect infiltrators. Additionally, the rugged landscape poses challenges for drone operations, further complicating efforts to monitor and secure the area effectively.

Earlier, sources indicated that Pakistan is sending its trained terrorists, former SSG (Special Service Group) members, and mercenaries to India with at least Rs 1 lakh for each group. Desperate Pakistan is equipping these terrorists with expensive weapons like M4 rifles and Chinese armor-piercing bullets. The guides assisting them during infiltration are also receiving payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Additionally, reports suggest that terrorists are using Samsung phones and Y SMS through Icom radio sets.

According to reports, terrorists associated with Pakistan have exploited the international border or other routes to infiltrate India. The BSF is inspecting all fences and tunnels. Additionally, it has been noted that infiltrating terrorists in India also provide Rs 5,000-6,000 to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who assist them with food and other necessities.

