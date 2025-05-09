Pakistan targeted schools along LoC, two students killed as shells dropped near Christ School: MEA Two school children lost their lives during a shelling from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a media briefing on Friday, May 9. A Pakistani shell landed at a house of the children, which killed them, the ministry confirmed.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, two schoolchildren lost their lives when a shell fired from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) landed near Christ School in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 7. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the fatalities and reported injuries to the children's parents.

During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the shell struck the home of the two students. He emphasised that the school was closed at the time, potentially avoiding further casualties. Several staff members and locals took refuge in the school's underground hall during the shelling.

"During heavy shelling across the LOC in the early morning of 7 May, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch. The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries," Misri said during a Ministry of External Affairs briefing on Friday, May 7.

Misri accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian areas and places of worship, including gurdwaras, churches, and temples, calling it 'a new low even for Pakistan.' "Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan. The school was fortunately closed, otherwise more losses would have occurred. Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, the MEA also confirmed that Pakistan had used 300-400 drones in its attempt to attack 36 locations in India. "On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, the Pakistani army tried to attack military installations on the western borders. From Leh to Sir Creek, the Pakistani army used drones for infiltration. The Indian Armed Forces used kinetic and non-kinetic methods to neutralise the (Pakistani) drones. These drones were used to gather intelligence. We are analysing the drones and as per initial reports, these were Turkey's SONGAR drones. A Pakistani UAV also tried to attack the military station in Bhatinda, but the attempt was thwarted," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said in the briefing.

The Indian government has condemned the targeting of civilians and religious sites, urging Pakistan to cease such actions and adhere to the ceasefire agreement.