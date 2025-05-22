Pakistan rejected IndiGo pilot’s request to enter airspace to avoid turbulence facing Delhi-Srinagar flight The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating the incident involving flight 6E 2142, which experienced severe turbulence.

New Delhi:

An IndiGo pilot flying from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday reportedly requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to temporarily enter Pakistani airspace in order to avoid a sudden turbulence, however the request was denied, sources said on Thursday.

The flight, carrying over 220 passengers, including Trinamool Congress MPs, encountered a sudden hailstorm, prompting the pilot to declare an "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar airport. The aircraft landed safely on Wednesday.

While flying over Amritsar, the pilot detected turbulence and requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to reroute through Pakistani airspace. Sources told PTI that the pilot's request to deviate through Pakistan's airspace in order to avoid turbulence was denied by Lahore ATC.

As a result, the flight continued on its original route, where it encountered severe turbulence. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives, tensions between India and Pakistan have led to mutual airspace restrictions, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian carriers, and India reciprocating by barring Pakistani airlines from its skies.

Aircraft landed safely in Srinagar: IndiGo

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 2142, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered a sudden hailstorm en route.

"The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," it had said.

