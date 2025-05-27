Pakistan must be included in FATF grey list again: Owaisi during Indian diaspora meet in Kuwait India's all-party delegation in Kuwait calls for Pakistan’s re-entry into the FATF grey list, citing its continued support for terrorism and financial complicity.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic outreach, India's all-party parliamentary delegation, currently touring the Gulf region, has urged global powers to support Pakistan’s re-inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for its continued support to terrorism and terror financing networks.

Speaking during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi delivered a scathing critique of Pakistan’s alleged duplicity in combating terrorism. Owaisi, who is part of the multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, emphasised the need for enhanced international scrutiny of Pakistan’s actions.

"We hope that Pakistan would be brought back into the FATF grey list, and this is very important," said Owaisi. "Otherwise, Pakistan is not stopping the recruitment of terrorists. Its financial networks, including hawala and money laundering operations, continue to fund terror activities against India."

Owaisi also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting stance on Sajid Mir, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. "Before the last FATF meeting in Germany, Pakistan was claiming that Sajid Mir was dead. But under pressure, they suddenly declared he is alive and sentenced. In Pakistan, people can be dead and alive at the same time — that’s how their system operates," he remarked.

He further stated that while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed conditions on Pakistan’s economic conduct, these are insufficient in addressing its role in sponsoring terrorism. "We believe it is not enough. Pakistan must face the full scrutiny that comes with the FATF grey list," he added.

Owaisi also called on Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to take a proactive role. "Kuwait, as the current Secretary General of the GCC, has an important role in helping India hold Pakistan accountable," he said.

The delegation includes leaders from various political parties, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, and Satnam Singh Sandhu, as well as Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior diplomat Harsh Shringla. The group is on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and to counter misinformation on its internal security policies.

The outreach follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several security personnel. The delegation's primary goal is to build international consensus on isolating Pakistan diplomatically and financially for its alleged role in cross-border terrorism.

Echoing Owaisi’s concerns, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Pakistan has a pattern of spreading false narratives to escape accountability. It is time the international community sees through their tactics.”

Lead delegate Baijayant Panda also emphasised that India will no longer remain silent on terrorism originating from Pakistani soil. "We will respond strongly—diplomatically and otherwise—to ensure the safety of our citizens and integrity of our nation," he stated.

The unified stance from a diverse political spectrum underscores India’s firm and coordinated approach to addressing terrorism at the global level. As the delegation continues its tour, it is expected to push for tighter financial oversight of nations found complicit in terror financing and to reinforce India’s position as a responsible, security-conscious global actor.