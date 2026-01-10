'Pakistan has no courage or capability to fight India': Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar warns against war Calling out Pakistan’s long-standing strategy, Lt Gen Katiyar said terrorism remains its only tool. “Pakistan neither has the courage nor the strength. Its policy is to ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts’ using terrorist conspiracies,” he stated.

New Delhi:

Delivering a hard-hitting message at the Western Command Investiture Ceremony at Manekshaw Centre, Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, warned that the possibility of conflict on the western front remains high, asserting that Pakistan continues to create a war-like atmosphere despite repeated efforts at peace. Lt Gen Katiyar said Pakistan does not share friendly relations with India and has deliberately kept tensions alive.

“Despite tireless efforts, Pakistan has maintained a war-like environment. The Pakistani Army does not want peace or friendship because peace would reduce its relevance,” he said. He added that Pakistan lacks both the courage and the military capability to take India head-on and instead relies on proxy warfare.

Terrorism as state policy

Calling out Pakistan’s long-standing strategy, Lt Gen Katiyar said terrorism remains its only tool. “Pakistan neither has the courage nor the strength. Its policy is to ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts’ using terrorist conspiracies,” he stated.

Referring to recent terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack, he said such acts are part of Pakistan’s calculated design to destabilise India. The Western Command chief congratulated soldiers for their exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor, saying Indian forces delivered a strong and decisive response.

“We have taught Pakistan a tough lesson. Terrorist launchpads, posts, and groups were completely destroyed,” he said. While expressing hope that Pakistan would learn from this setback, Lt Gen Katiyar cautioned against complacency.

‘Next conflict may not be limited’: Lt General’s hard hitting warning

Issuing a strong warning, Lt Gen Katiyar said any future confrontation may not remain restricted. “This time, the fight will not be limited it will be on every front,” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience. He warned that Pakistan may attempt fresh misadventures to divert attention from its internal military and political crises. Lt Gen Katiyar also highlighted Pakistan’s attempts to create divisions within India along religious lines.

“One of the enemy’s conspiracies is to divide our country in the name of religion. Their leaders still speak the language of the Two-Nation Theory,” he said. He stressed the need for vigilance and national unity to counter such designs.

Underscoring the strength of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Katiyar said its diversity is its biggest shield. “Our Army has soldiers from every corner of the country, from every religion and caste. We are a living example of unity in diversity, and we must protect this strength,” he said.