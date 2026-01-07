Pakistan Army uses civilians as shield for bunker construction near LoC, India intervenes | VIDEO A viral video claims that the Pakistan Army was building defence bunkers near the LoC using civilians as cover. After the Indian Army objected, locals reportedly confronted Pakistani forces and demanded the work be stopped. The incident has sparked debate and heightened tension across social media.

New Delhi:

A video circulating widely on social media alleges that the Pakistan Army was constructing defence bunkers and military structures in Bhattal, close to the Line of Control, while using local civilians as a cover. The region is directly opposite the KG sector of Jammu. The footage, reportedly shot from a Pakistani post, has triggered sharp reactions online.

Indian Army warns against activity at LoC

According to the video description shared by locals, the Indian Army issued a firm warning to Pakistan authorities, asking them to immediately stop these activities near the LoC. As per the information, the Indian side made it clear that any such construction using civilians as human shields would not be tolerated.

Locals confront Pakistani forces

Soon after the warning from India, residents of Bhattal approached Pakistani forces and urged them to halt the construction. The viral clip shows locals speaking to security personnel, insisting that the work be stopped because it was putting them at risk. Following this intervention, the alleged bunker construction was reportedly halted.

Footage shot from Pakistani post

The video is said to have been recorded a day earlier from a Pakistani post overlooking the area. Though independent verification of the visuals is still awaited, the claims have intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s activities along the sensitive LoC region.

