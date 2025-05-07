Pakistan Army suffers heavy casualties after ceasefire violations in India's strong retaliation Tensions have escalated across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after India successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan have violated ceasefire agreement and in strong response, India retaliated to gun down a few of their army men.

New Delhi:

India responded strongly to the Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen, launching strikes on nine terror camps based in Pakistan and PoK in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7). After the strikes, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, but the ever-ready Indian Army retaliated strongly yet again.

In fact, according to Defence sources, the Pakistan Army has suffered heavy casualties after India's strong retaliation. Moreover, it is understood that the Pakistan Army used the artillery guns but India has given them the fitting response, neither the first nor for the last time.

For the unversed, the Ministry of Defence released an official statement after Indian Army and Air Force, in a joint operation, carried out strikes. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will he held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on OPERATION SINDOOR, later today," the statement read.

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the ghastly terror attack on 26 tourists in Pahalgam last month, and India's response has delighted the citizens of the country. "Our blood has been boiling, and there should be even greater action against Pakistan. We stand with PM Modi and the country," a local from Mumbai said.