Pahalgam attacker found to be former Pakistan Army commando, was sent to Lashkar to execute massacre A major piece of evidence has emerged against Pakistan in the terrorist attack and mass killing of civilians in Pahalgam. Hashim Musa, involved in the attack, has been identified as a para-commando of the Pakistan Army.

New Delhi:

With each passing day, more and more information is coming to light about Pakistan's sinister conspiracy behind the Pahalgam terror attack, and the direct involvement of the ISI and the country's military with terror outfits in executing the massacre on April 22.

Hashim Musa, the Pakistani terrorist identified as the mastermind behind the attack is a former para commando of the Pakistan Army’s Special Forces, investigations into the terror plot have confirmed.

Pakistani commando loaned to Lashkar-e-Taiba

Sources told India TV that Musa, now a hardened terrorist affiliated with the banned Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was dispatched to Kashmir on a specific mission to carry out attacks targeting non-locals and security forces. It is believed he was seconded by Pakistan’s Special Forces, such as the Special Service Group (SSG), to the LeT, sources said.

The SSG's para-commandos are known for their expertise in unconventional warfare and covert operations. Their intensive training regimen focuses on physical endurance, mental resilience, and strategic acumen. They are highly skilled in handling sophisticated weaponry, hand-to-hand combat, navigation, and survival tactics.

The NIA probe has also revealed Musa’s background in the Pakistan Army - confirmed during the interrogation of 15 Kashmiri overground workers (OGWs) now emerging as key suspects and strengthens suspicions of the ISI’s direct involvement in the Pahalgam attack, as well as in earlier assaults in Kashmir.

These previous incidents include the October 2024 attacks at Gagangir, Ganderbal, which left six non-locals and a doctor dead, and at Buta Pathri, Baramulla, where two soldiers and two Army porters were killed.Musa has now been identified as the common operative behind all three attacks.

Two other local terrorists, Junaid Ahmad Bhat and Arbaaz Mir - both trained in Pakistan were involved in the Gagangir and Buta Pathri attacks but were neutralised in separate encounters by security forces in November and December 2024. Musa has since continued the terror campaign against non-locals in Kashmir, culminating in the brutal killing of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, at Baisaran.

Investigations into the Pahalgam attack have revealed the involvement of a local network of OGWs and terror facilitators across South Kashmir. They are believed to have guided the attack team, provided logistical support including shelter, and possibly aided in transporting weapons. Detailed reconnaissance of the attack site was carried out with the help of these local accomplices, who mapped escape routes and hideouts for the terrorists.

While investigations have so far confirmed the involvement of two Pakistani terrorists, Hashim Musa and Ali Bhai, and two local operatives — Adil Thoker and Asif Shaikh — ongoing questioning of OGWs suggests the possible involvement of more Pakistani militants.

Terrorists on Indian Army's radar

Several terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, working against India. These militants are operating in areas such as Sopore, Pulwama, and Shopian. Many terrorists are also present in Anantnag and Kulgam. Now, these terrorists are on the radar of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

There is a hit list containing the names of 14 terrorists. Among them, Adil Rehman from Sopore, Amir Nazir Wani from Pulwama, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat are prime targets. From Shopian, Asif Ahmad, Naseer Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad, Amir Ahmad Dar, and Adnan Dar are on the radar.

In Anantnag, two terrorists - Zubair Ahmad Wani and Haroon Rashid Gani have also been marked for elimination.