Pahalgam attack not based on religion: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has stirred controversy with his claim that the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was not carried out on religious grounds. His comments, made during a podcast hosted by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, contradict multiple earlier reports that said terrorists had targeted victims after asking their religion.

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in recent years, left 26 people dead and several others injured. Initial reports indicated that the assailants had selectively killed people based on their religious identity, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation across the country.

However, Sanjay Raut has rejected that version. “The terrorists in Pahalgam did not kill people after asking their religion. The BJP gave the attack a communal colour to push its narrative. It was propaganda aimed at creating a situation similar to the Godhra incident,” Raut alleged during the podcast.

He further claimed that the narrative was foiled by the victims' families themselves. “Even the wife of the slain soldier said religion was not a factor. We spoke to several people. BJP tried to provoke communal tension, but the families of the victims prevented that,” he said.

The podcast also featured TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Commenting on Raut’s remarks, Sagarika said, “There should be no communal politics around the Pahalgam attack. What happened there was a tragedy for all of us, and using that for political gain is wrong.”

Raut’s statement has sparked debate, especially given the sensitive nature of the attack and its timing. The central government has not responded to his comments yet, but political observers expect strong reactions in the coming days.