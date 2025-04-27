NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack probe, eyewitnesses being questioned The National Investigation Agency has taken charge of the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. An NIA team led by senior officers is questioning eyewitnesses, examining entry and exit points, and conducting a detailed sweep.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, officials said on Sunday. A team led by an Inspector General of Police, a Deputy Inspector General, and a Superintendent of Police from the NIA is currently examining eyewitnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to one of the deadliest terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Investigators are questioning eyewitnesses in detail and meticulously scrutinising entry and exit points around the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, where the attack took place on Tuesday. The aim is to identify the terrorists' movement patterns and operational tactics, officials said.

Supported by forensic experts and technical teams, the NIA is conducting a comprehensive search of the area to gather evidence and uncover the broader conspiracy behind the attack. NIA teams have been stationed at the site since Wednesday and have intensified efforts to trace critical leads, officials added. The agency took over the case following an order from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in Anantnag district’s Pahalgam region, killing 26 people, most of whom were on holiday from other states.