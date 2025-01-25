Padma Awards 2025: Sharda Sinha conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Sushil Modi awarded Padma Bhushan | Full List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sharda Sinha conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Sushil Modi and Pankaj Udhas awarded Padma Bhushan

Padma Awards 2025: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred upon 137 individuals for their contribution in their respective fields. Seven individuals have been awarded Padma Vibhushan while 19 have been awarded Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, 113 have been conferred with Padma Shri.

Those awarded Padma Vibhushan include Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy for Medicine, Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar in Public Affairs, Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) in Arts, M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) in Literature and Education and Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) in Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, Padma Bhushan has been conferred upon A Surya Prakash and Rambahadur Rai in Literature and Education-Journalism, Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) in Literature and Education, Anant Nag, Jatin Goswami, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous), S Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur and Shobana Chandrakumar in Arts.

Besides, Jose Chacko Periappuram has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in Medicine, Kailash Nath Dikshit in Archeology, Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) in Public Affairs, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and Pankaj Patel in Trade and Industry, P R Sreejesh in Sports, Sadhvi Ritambhara in Social Work and Vinod Dham in Social Engineering.

Notably, the Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.