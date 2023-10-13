PM Modi to inaugurate P20 summit today, G20 nations Parliaments Speakers to attend event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

P20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Yashobhoomi today. The theme for today's event is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future" which is in line with the motto the country had during the G20 Summit, held last month in Delhi.

Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 presidency is hosting today's summit.

Who all will attend P20 Summit

The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 leaders' summit on September 9 and 10.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Parliamentary delegates from G20 and special invitee nations, who are in Delhi to participate in the upcoming summit.

Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives; Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad of Bangladesh; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, UAE; and Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo, Acting President, Pan African Parliament were among the attendees during meeting with Birla.

