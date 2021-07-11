Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2021 13:26 IST
covid vaccine
Image Source : AP

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew timings revised as COVID-19 cases decline

Also Read: Sputnik V gives 90 pc protection against Delta strain of COVID-19: Scientist

Latest India News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X