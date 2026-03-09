Oussudu Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Oussudu Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 3 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and it is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Oussudu Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar won the seat by defeating Congress candidate P Karthikeyan with a margin of 1,880 votes (6.58%).

Oussudu Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 28,976 voters in the Oussudu constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 13,305 were male and 15,298 were female voters. 2 voters belonged to the third gender. 371 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Oussudu was 6 (6 men and 0 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Oussudu constituency was 26,284. Out of this, 12,294 voters were male, 13,740 were female and one voter belonged to a third gender. There were 249 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Oussudu in 2016 was 11 (8 men and 3 women).

Oussudu Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Oussudu Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Oussudu will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Oussudu Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.

Oussudu Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, BJP candidate AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar won the Oussudu seat with a margin of 1,880 votes (6.58%). He polled 14,121votes with a vote share of 48.78%. He defeated Congress candidate P Karthikeyan, who got 12,241 votes (42.29%). NTK candidate Geetha Priya stood third with 740 votes (2.56%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate E Theeppainthan won the Oussudu seat with a margin of 2,330 votes (8.87%). He polled 8,675 votes with a vote share of 33.02%. BJP candidate Sai J Saravanan Kumar got 6,345 votes (24.15%) and was the runner-up. AINRC candidate M Vaithiyanathan stood third with 5,687 votes (21.65%).

Oussudu Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar (BJP)

2016: E Theeppainthan (Congress)

2011: P Karthikeyan (AINRC)

2006: A Elumalai (Independent)

2001: A Elumalai (Pudhucherry Makkal Congress)

1996: V Nagarathinam (Tamil Maanila Congress-moopanar)

1991: N Marimuthu (Congress)

1990: N Marimuthu (Congress)

1985: V Nagarathinam (Congress)

1980: P Murthy (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

1977: Thangavelu (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Oussudu Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Oussudu Assembly constituency was 28,538 or 89.59 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 26,273 or 90.72 per cent.