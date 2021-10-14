Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Our High Commission in close contact with authorities', India reacts to attack on Hindu temple in Bangladesh

After reports of some Hindu temples getting vandalised in Bangladesh, India reiterated by demanding a probe into the matter. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday assured that India is in close contact with authorities in Bangladesh over the matter. He also noted that the Bangladesh govt has strongly reacted to the incident. "We've seen some reports of attacks on religious gatherings in Bangladesh. We note that the Bangladesh govt has reacted strongly to it. We also understand that Durga Puja celebrations continue in Bangladesh. Our High Commission is in close contact with authorities", the MEA spokesperson said.

Some unidentified miscreants attacked some temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after three people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also wrote a letter to PM Modi and asked him to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' of Bangladesh in view of the vandalism incident.

"The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the 'Sanatani' minority community of Bangladesh. This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also", he wrote.

Incidents of vandalism have also been reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar's Pekua, the report said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues. The local administration and the police came under attack as they tried to maintain law and order.

