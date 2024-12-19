Opposition's no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

No-confidence motion rejected: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed the impeachment notice given by the opposition seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, according to sources. Around 60 opposition MPs had signed the notice seeking the removal of Dhankhar from his post on December 10, alleging that his attitude is biased and he favors the BJP.

'Notice drawn in haste and hurry to mar the reputation'

In his ruling, which was tabled in the House by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, the Deputy Chairman said that it was an act of impropriety, being severely flawed and drawn in haste to mar his reputation.

"The notice is held as an act of impropriety, severely, flawed, apparently drawn in haste and hurry to mar the reputation of the incumbent Vice President and aimed to damage the constitutional institution. The same deserves to be and is hereby dismissed," states the ruling given by the Deputy Chairman.

Rule for no-confidence motion

As per the rule, a 14-day notice period is required for a no-confidence motion and when the notice was served only 10 days were left in the winter session. The proposal should be passed by a simple majority in the Rajya Sabha and after the Rajya Sabha, the proposal should also be approved by the Lok Sabha. Article 67 (b) of the Constitution gives the right to remove the Chairman.

INDIA bloc alleged that Dhankhar's attitude is biased and he favors the BJP. It is alleged that Dhankhar does not allow Opposition members to speak. The mic of opposition MPs is being switched off and comments are made repeatedly on Opposition members.

