Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with me, felt extremely uncomfortable: BJP woman MP from Nagaland

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nagaland Phangnon Konyak has accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behaviour within the Parliament premises. The allegations come hours after reports emerged accusing Gandhi of causing injuries to two BJP parliamentarians.

Konyak, the first woman from Nagaland to be elected to the Rajya Sabha, claimed that Gandhi came uncomfortably close to her near the Parliament entrance which made her "extremely uncomfortable". She further alleged that Gandhi began yelling at her in the vicinity which she termed as a violation of parliamentary decorum. "I say this with a very heavy heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came really close proximity of me, and I really felt uncomfortable, and he shouted at me which I feel is really unbecoming of the leader of the Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself but still then it is really unbecoming," MP Konyak said in Parliament.

Konyak writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman

In response to the incident, Konyak has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, detailing her allegations against Gandhi. She urged the Chairman to take cognizance of the matter and ensure the dignity of parliamentary proceedings is upheld. "My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi," she wrote in the letter. She also asked requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, submitting a notice on that regard. "What I felt that his action today was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me should be made to feel like this. So therefore I seek your protection in this matter, for which I have already sent a notice to you sir (Rajya Sabha Chairman)," she said.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid uproar

Notably, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid an uproar after Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at the entry steps of Parliament. As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, the BJP raised the issue of alleged misconduct by Gandhi and demanded an apology from him. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring order to the House, saying he was looking into the BJP's complaint.

