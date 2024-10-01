OPINION | Zakir Naik in Pakistan: What's the game?

Follow us on Image Source : INDI TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

In a move aimed at irking India on the issue of terrorism, Pakistan accorded a state welcome to fundamentalist Islamic preacher Zakir Naik after he arrived on a three-week-long visit. Zakir Naik is one of India's most wanted extremists facing charges of giving hate speeches, funding terrorists and encouraging money laundering. He has been hiding in Malaysia to evade extradition to India. Zakir Naik will address public gatherings in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. He has gone to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is going to meet top Pakistani leaders and officials.

Questions are being raised in Pakistan about the reason why a radical preacher is being accorded a state welcome. He has been spreading hate against all non-Islamic faiths. Dr Zakir Naik is being accompanied by his son Fariq Naik, whom he wants to launch as a preacher. Zakir Naik projects himself as a saviour of Muslims and claims he is trying to show Muslims the right path. I have seen videos of his speeches where he openly advocates the conversion of non-Muslims. In one of his speeches, Zakir Naik was asked by somebody whether non-Muslims in India who are sympathetic towards Islam will ever reach 'jannat' (heaven) after death.

In reply, Zakir Naik explained that there are several levels of 'Jannat'. "Even if one supports Islam, he or she cannot attain 'jannat' unless converted to Islam", he said. A preacher having such a bigoted outlook, whether in Pakistan or in Malaysia, will only spread hate. Zakir Naik is an enemy of India. By going to Pakistan, he will definitely get undue encouragement.

