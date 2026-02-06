OPINION | Why Congress chanted 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'? In his speech, Modi carefully outlined the difference between the approach of Congress and that of his government. He said, Congress was more focused on vote bank politics and did not attach priority to speedy implementation of projects.

New Delhi:

In his 98-minute speech in Rajya Sabha, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and his party for chanting slogans like "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug).

Modi said, "this is not merely a slogan, it is indicative of the hatred that the Congress party has for me, because we abrogated Article 370 and implemented schemes for the poor, which the Congress failed to do during its rule."

In his speech, Modi carefully outlined the difference between the approach of Congress and that of his government. He said, Congress was more focused on vote bank politics and did not attach priority to speedy implementation of projects. He said, "Congress has neither the vision, nor the will to implement projects. This is the reason why the nation had to suffer during several decades of Congress rule."

Modi said, "people do not have much expectations from a party that chants 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' slogan, a family that stole a Gujarat surname (Gandhi), a party where the family business was theft, a party whose leader calls a Sikh minister as traitor."

Modi explained what the world thought about India's problems during Congress rule and how the world now views India as a storehouse of progress. He said, "our nation is changing, we are marching forward, Congress does not like it, that is why they are chanting 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'. "

The Prime Minister said, "Modi is not going to stop, this nation is not going to stop, let those who abuse us carry on, we will march towards our goal for Viksit Bharat 2047."

Modi also spoke about how Congress MPs tried to stall proceedings in Lok Sabha and prevented him from replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks. "By doing this", he said, "Congress insulted our President... they threw papers at the MP from Assam who was presiding, they insulted a Dalit MP from Andhra Pradesh. People are not going to forget this".

In his speech, Modi appeared to be hurt over the behaviour of Congress members. Slogans like "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi" hurt him, but Modi is a leader who finds opportunity even when he is insulted. By latching on to this Congress slogan, he outlined his government's achievements, and explained the difference between his government and Congress rule.

Modi did not fail to question "why Congress startup (Rahul) did not get a lift", how the Yuvraj's family stole the Gandhi surname. It was a well-coordinated response from Modi to the bitter campaign launched by the Congress.

The only thing that was lacking was the absence of opposition inside the House. The dignity of the House would have notched a rise, had the opposition been present. There could have been a lively debate.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm