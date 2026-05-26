OPINION | When will war end? Will fuel, gas become cheaper?

New Delhi:

Even as negotiations continued over a peace deal in Middle East, US army launched new strikes near Bandar Abbas and other parts of southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and boats suspected of placing mines.

US Central Command claimed the strikes were carried out in "self-defence". Iran Revolutionary Guards claimed it shot down a US Reaper drone.

President Donald Trump said he has ordered a pause on attacks on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders after Iran sent a new peace proposal through Pakistan.

Trump said there is now a “very good chance” of the US reaching an agreement to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out at least 10 strikes within half an hour in the Bekaa Valley of southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah. At least a dozen people were killed, and excavators were still digging through the rubble when the last reports came in.

US-Iran peace deal efforts have resulted in a positive trend in Indian stock markets. One US dollar now costs Rs 95.69. On Tuesday, the CNG price was hiked by Rs 2 per kg. In a span of 11 days, CNG has become costlier by Rs 7 per kg.

Prices of petrol and diesel were raised on Monday by Rs 2.61 and Rs 2.71 per litre. This was the fourth hike in 11 days. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now sells above Rs 100.

Opposition parties have attacked the government for the rise in fuel and gas prices. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said international crude prices had begun rising even before the onset of the US-Iran war.

She said, for two and a half months, the government had to bear the burden of the crude price hike because of breaks in the supply chain.

The Centre, she said, had to give Rs 1 lakh crore to oil marketing companies. Now that the US-Iran war has stretched, prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG are being hiked, she said.

I spoke to several experts on this issue. They pointed out that crude prices have jumped by 40-45 pc since the conflict in the Middle East. Since India imports 90 pc of crude from abroad, pressures have been created on our foreign exchange reserves. Oil marketing companies were losing Rs 1000 crore daily.

Asked why prices of petrol, diesel and gas are being hiked now that international crude prices are falling, the experts said, oil marketing companies buy crude on a futures basis. Crude that is purchased today may take a month to reach our shores.

The question now: Will petrol, diesel, and CNG become cheaper after a month? The answer: if peace returns to the Middle East and the supply chains are restored, prices can fall, but there can be lasting peace only when the US and Iran reach a deal.

The positive aspect is that Iran and the US are continuing talks. The world wants Trump to clinch a deal with Iran and end the war.

Trump wants the matter to be resolved soon, but the US neither wants to appear weak nor wants to bow down.

Today, the situation is such that neither Iran nor America has emerged victorious. Trump not only wants to make a deal but also wants to change this narrative of win-lose. He wants the world to say that there's no one like Trump.

UCC in Assam: Relief for tribals

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government has brought a Uniform Civil Code bill in the Assam assembly. This will apply to people of all religions as far as marriage, divorce, succession and adoption laws are concerned.

Polygamy will be banned; those living in a live-in relationship must compulsorily register themselves and inform authorities when they separate.

UCC will not apply to tribals. The minimum age of marriage for males of all religions, except tribals, has been fixed at 21 years and for females at 18 years.

According to this bill, people of all religions will have the right to conduct weddings as per their own traditions, whether they are Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs, but registration will be compulsory.

The bill prescribes seven years’ imprisonment for any married person entering wedlock for the second time. It also prescribes seven years’ jail for any male marrying a woman through coercion or by concealing his real identity.

Two years’ imprisonment has been prescribed for any person carrying out child marriage. If any male divorces his wife in an illegal manner or forces her to perform ‘halala’ for remarriage, he will face three years’ imprisonment along with Rs 1 lakh fine.

Tribals have been kept out of the purview of this law. Tribal leaders across the country have welcomed this provision.

When UCC was implemented in Uttarakhand, many questions were raised at that time. Questions were raised whether Muslims will not be able to perform ‘nikaah’ and perform “saat pherey” (seven rounds of sacred fire as per Hindu ritual).

It was also alleged that police would get powers to keep a watch on the bedroom of couples having a live-in relationship. All these fears were proved baseless.

Secondly, the law ensured a halt to the religious conversion of tribals through coercion or deceit.

UCC will now be implemented in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where a large number of tribals live. It is essential that tribal communities have the right to protect and preserve their identity.

Bakrid: Be careful during ‘qurbani’

Security has been tightened in residential societies of Mumbai ahead of Bakrid this week. Police carried out a flag march in some localities, and bouncers have been deployed in societies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ government has issued strict guidelines for ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice) during Bakrid festival.

The guidelines say that anybody carrying out cow slaughter will face MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act). Slaughtering of animals in public places has been banned. Slaughtering inside residential societies has been prohibited.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane created a hornet’s nest by remarking that those who were advising ‘dry Holi’ should not advise Muslims to perform “virtual Qurbani”. Muslim organisations have objected to this remark.

Nitesh Rane may be right, but the manner of speaking is not commensurate with the decorum of the office that he holds. A minister must avoid using such language.

As far as enforcing regulations during Bakrid is concerned, it is the responsibility f the government, and people must follow guidelines.

Nobody will support the slaughtering of animals in public. There cannot be any objection to this guideline.

Cow slaughtering is already banned legally, and action against cow slaughterers must be taken. But it is not necessary for a minister to speak on this issue.

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