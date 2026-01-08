OPINION | Turkman Gate: Rumours and Riots Fake rumours were spread on social media about bulldozers brought to demolish the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate. Hundreds of people gathered, broke barricades, stoning began, and police had to use tear gas and resort to a lathi charge to dispel the mob.

Another attempt was made to foment communal riots in Delhi on Tuesday night, but was foiled by police through timely action.

Fake rumours were spread on social media about bulldozers brought to demolish the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate. Hundreds of people gathered, broke barricades, stoning began and police had to use tear gas and resort to lathi charge to dispel the mob. Five policemen were injured, and till now, eleven persons have been arrested.

Police said the imam of the mosque and residents of the locality were informed in advance that illegal encroachments near the mosque would be demolished following the Delhi High Court order. The demolition was planned at night because Turkman Gate is a crowded locality during the daytime.

When 17 MCD bulldozers reached the spot along with policemen, fake rumours were spread on social media asking Muslims to come out because the mosque was going to be demolished.

The mosque is still intact, and only the encroachments have been demolished. These include a banquet hall, a diagnostic centre and some shops.

The question is, how come such a big mob gathered at 1:23 am past midnight? Who provided stones to the pelters? What was the Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi doing in that locality around midnight, but left before stoning began?

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi claims he was invited by local residents to visit, but he returned soon after speaking to some people. He said he had no knowledge of what happened later.

On the issue of why the demolition was carried out in a hurry, it was pointed out by MCD and police officials that the process had been going on for the last four months. The High Court had ordered measurements on illegal encroachments near the mosque in October, following which measurements were carried out.

On November 12, the High Court ordered the removal of encroachments. On December 22, notice of demolition was given to the masjid committee, and it was asked to remove encroachments within 15 days. The masjid committee filed an appeal before the high court, but it was dismissed. Subsequently, demolition was done on Tuesday night.

Questions still remain. Who spread fake rumours on social media even after the MCD and police had taken the masjid committee and residents into confidence about the demolition? At whose instance was a mob assembled post-midnight? Who were the stone pelters and who provided them with stones?

Delhi Police must find answers to these queries. Stringent action must be taken against stone pelters and those who were plotting riots.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed the Delhi Waqf Board for this demolition. Owaisi says what happened in Delhi is a clear example of why the BJP government amended the Waqf Act.

As far as the Waqf property is concerned, records show that 0.195 acre (roughly 980 sq. yards) of land was given to the mosque in 1940, but over the years, 36,000 sq ft. of land near the mosque was encroached upon.

The masjid committee could not show valid documents in support of its claims. To say that the demolition was done hurriedly and Muslims were targeted by sending bulldozers is nothing but to vitiate the atmosphere.

The violence took place because of misleading and false rumours on social media.

It was the High Court that ordered demolition, but BJP government is being blamed. Those living near the mosque admit that officials had informed them in advance about late late-night demolition to avoid problems during daytime congestion.

Local residents allege that there were outsiders in the mob that resorted to stoning. All videos clearly show Delhi Police acted with maximum restraint and yet policemen were attacked by the mob.

Who brought rioters from outside? Why were people instigated? Truth must come out. Such individuals, who brought a bad name to the community, must be exposed.

