OPINION | Rahul’s ‘fight against Indian State’: Real target is Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has done it again. Two of his gaffes on Wednesday embarrassed the country’s oldest political party. His first gaffe: Rahul said, “Congress is not only fighting BJP, RSS, it is also fighting the Indian State”. His second gaffe: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat “has the audacity” to say that India did not get real freedom in 1947. Congress leaders were quick to defend Rahul by explaining the true definition of ‘Indian State’. By that time, the arrow had left the bow and BJP grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

BJP chief JP Nadda said, it is now clear that Rahul Gandhi has openly admitted that he hates India and that he openly supports anarchy, like the ‘Urban Naxals’. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “How can he say, his party is fighting the Indian State? Either it's derailment of his mental coordinates or it is the George Soros toolkit. But how can any Indian say that he is against the Indian State? I think the several times re-launched leader, young at the age of 54, needs to do some serious introspection.”

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I pity Rahul Gandhi. He neither understands India, nor the Constitution. His tutors seem to be Maoists and Rahul is speaking the language of Maoists”.

The occasion was the inauguration of the new national headquarters of Indian National Congress. The party has now shifted from a government bungalow to a newly built building complex. Congress leaders clapped when Rahul spoke, but later several of them realized the gaffe and they started defending Rahul.

I think the sole intent of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks was to target Narendra Modi. He is unable to accept the fact that Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third time. During the last ten years, Rahul tried all the means at his disposal to defeat Modi.

Firstly, he tried to go solo, undertook padyatra, and then assembled all anti-Modi parties on a single platform. He launched video wars, but could not succeed. Rahul also instigated farmers, supported the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, levelled corruption charges in Rafale deal, but he could not stop Modi from winning.

In the second round, Rahul took help on foreign soil from those running anti-India campaign, and tried to corner Dalit votes by raising his voice in support of Ambedkar, reservation and Constitution. Yet, Modi won again.

The reason why Rahul could not succeed is: that he is unable to understand Modi thoroughly. Rahul is on his one-track spree, and he refuses to watch the direction in which Modi is moving. Rahul Gandhi is now convinced that Modi wins elections because he has the Election Commission and judiciary under his control and that Modi strikes fear among politicians by misusing ED. Rahul believes that the media is under Modi’s control. But he is badly mistaken. No single person or party can control all these institutions, forget occupying them and winning elections.

If Modi won elections, it was because of his zeal and toil. Modi toils round the clock in politics. He has the capability to toil for his party. Modi’s government has worked superbly in the last ten years. I need not recount them here. Modi himself narrates them in most of his speeches.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and his associates are so deeply entrenched in their opposition to Modi that they are unwilling to listen to anything else. To quote a proverb, they are hunting for a black cat inside a dark room. The fact is: that the black cat is not there inside the room.

