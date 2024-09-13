Opinion Poll | Will Rao Inderjit Singh's desire for the CM post create trouble for the BJP in Haryana?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State and BJP candidate from Gurugram constituency Rao Inderjit Singh during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Gurugram

The BJP has released its complete candidates list for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, fielding Haryana chief minister Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets. Shruti Choudhry, the grand-daughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, who joined the ruling party recently, is contesting from the Tosham. After the BJP announced its first list of 67 candidates, it faced rebellion within its ranks with Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa quitting the party after being denied a ticket.

The BJP on Friday faced a major setback after former minister and BJP's OBC Morcha state president Karndev Kamboj officially joined the Congress. Kamboj made the transition in presence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Chaudhary Udaybhan. This political shift has created a stir in Haryana's political landscape, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the dynamics of future electoral contests.

According to the party list, BJP has fielded Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh, even as Sharma, sensing that the party may deny him a ticket, filed his nomination papers from the constituency earlier in the day. From Sirsa, the party has fielded Rohtash Jangra while from Faridabad NIT, the BJP has named Satish Fagna as its candidate. Sirsa is currently represented by BJP's ally Gopal Kanda, who heads the Haryana Lokhit Party.