Opinion Poll: Will Ram Mandir play an important role in rapidly growing the economy of Uttar Pradesh?

People at the Ram Path amid fog on a cold winter morning in Ayodhya

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place — a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history. At that moment, celebrations broke out in parts of this Uttar Pradesh temple town with people singing and dancing. “Our Ram has come,” Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya may help the town attract at least 50 million tourist a year — higher than religious tourism hotspots of Golden Temple and Tirupati Temple — as massive spend on infrastructure such as airports will put the once out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh on the tourism circuit. Brokerage Jefferies in a report estimates that a USD 10 billion makeover of Ayodhya with a new airport, revamped railway station, township and improved road connectivity will likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities. It "could attract 50 million+ tourists a year".