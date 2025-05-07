OPINION | Operation Sindoor: How India hit back at Pakistan The headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiyaba, named Markaz Taiyaba, and the HQ of Jaish-e-Mohammed, named Markaz Subhan Allah were destroyed in Muridke and Bahawalpur respectively.

New Delhi:

In meticulously planned post-midnight air strikes, Indian Army and Air Force destroyed 21 terror camps including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, within a span of 25 minutes in nine towns of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. There were no casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who monitored the attacks live from his residence, met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about the air strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor. All all-party meeting will be held on May 8 to brief leaders of political parties. Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Army Col Sophia Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared details about the operation that began at 1.05 am and ended at 1.30 am. They said, the air strikes were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and the targets were so chosen as to avoid collateral damages to civilian buildings.

The headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiyaba, named Markaz Taiyaba, and the HQ of Jaish-e-Mohammed, named Markaz Subhan Allah were destroyed in Muridke and Bahawalpur respectively. Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s sister and brother-in-law were reportedly among the 10 members of his family who were killed in the attack. Other terror camps that were destroyed included the Sarjal camp in Sialkot that acted as a launchpad for terrorists, Maimoona Zoya camp near Sialkot belonging to Hizbul, Markaze Ahle Hadith in Barnala(PoK), Markaz Abbas of Jaish in Kotli (PoK), Shawai Nullah camp of Lashkar in Muzaffarabad (PoK).

SCALP cruise missile and HAMMER precision guided bombs were used to destroy terror camps, according to reports. At the press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri pointed out that there was nationwide anger and grief when Pakistani terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam in the presence of their female family members. He said, the main aim of the handlers was to create communal tension in the country. India decided to take action against the handlers of terrorists after Pakistan refused to take any action for two weeks post-Pahalgam killings.

Defence experts say Pakistan army has no other viable options now, and if it decides to commit fresh blunders like targeting Indian dams on Jhelum and Chenab rivers, it will have to face grave consequences. Any misadventure by Pakistan will be its last blunder.

