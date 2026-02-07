OPINION | Munir's army is responsible for terror attacks in Pakistan The suicide bombing took place 11 miles away from Pakistani Army's headquarter based in Rawalpindi. From initial investigation, it has come to notice that the attacker was a Pakistani and he had travelled to Afghanistan several times.

New Delhi:

The uprising by rebels and terrorists against Shehbaz Sharif's regime and Asim Munir's army has reached Islamabad.

More than 31 innocent worshippers were killed and more than 170 people injured in the suicide bombing that took place in a prominent Shia mosque in Islamabad.

The suicide bombing took place 11 miles away from Pakistani Army's headquarter based in Rawalpindi.

From initial investigation, it has come to notice that the attacker was a Pakistani and he had travelled to Afghanistan several times.

The suicide bomber forced his way through the main gate of Masjid Khadijatul Kubra and Imambargah by firing from his rifle, when challenged by guards, and blew himself up. At that time, several hundred worshippers had congregated to offer Friday prayers.

Masjid Khadijatul Kubra is considered a sacred shrine for Shia community in Pakistan. There is a madarsa and Imambara housed inside the premises.

Among those killed was the paternal cousin of Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. The IG rushed to the spot and arranged ambulances for transferring injured to hospitals.

Though no terror outfit has claimed responsibility, Pakistan government was quick to pin the blame on India and Afghanistan.

While the Afghan government rejected the allegation, India also rejected the accusation as "baseless and pointless".

India's Ministry of External Affairs said, "it is unfortunate that instead of seriously addressing the problems facing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home grown ills".

Pakistan is a Sunni majority nation, where radical Sunni outfits like Sipah-e-Sahaba and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi are active. These outfits had attacked Shia shrines in the past. The TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) has also been targeting Shias in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The suicide bombing took place 17-18 km away from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office. After the blast, Pakistani TV media remained silent and did not flash the news for several hours. It was only after local residents posted videos of the blast on social media that the TV media woke up and started giving updates.

Independent journalists in Pakistan say, this suicide attack by terrorists is a clear challenge to Army Chief Asim Munir.

I express my deep condolence over the death of innocent worshippers inside a mosque, but I think, Pakistan government and its army are responsible for this situation.

Those running factories of terror inside Pakistan and providing weapons and explosives to youths to become killers and suicide bombers, are paying a heavy price for their own act.

The blood-spattered bodies lying inside the Islamabad mosque are proof of how terror is being sponsored at the behest of the state.

The eyes of those in government are shut and their minds have become muddied. They are not even realizing the hard fact that terrorists have reached the capital.

Pakistan's spy agency ISI must stop its terror game immediately. It should hand over those wanted terrorists roaming the streets of Pakistan to India at the earliest.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm