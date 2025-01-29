OPINION | Maha Kumbh stampede: Need for greater caution, care and restraint

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

The stampede at Maha Kumbh past midnight in Prayagraj is saddening and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died and my prayers for the early recovery of those who were injured. I expect the local administration to be more careful considering the huge influx of pilgrims. I also appeal to the devotees to practise constraint while taking the holy dip.

Sadhus of different ‘akhadas’ who were waiting for the holy dip on Wednesday morning because of the stampede have started their ‘Amrit Snan’ by noon. The situation is now normal and under control. Rapid Action Force has been deployed to beef up security.

Last night, I mentioned in my primetime show ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ that the arrangements at the Kumbh Mela area were under stress because ofan influx of more than 5 crore pilgrims. The number of pilgrims who came to Maha Kumbh crossed 18 crores in the last 16 days. Imagine the population right now in Prayagraj, compared to the populations of some of the most populated cities of the world like Tokyo, Delhi and Shanghai.

Since, it was Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, pilgrims started marching towards the Sangam point in large numbers after midnight and the barriers broke down. The crowd became unmanageable. The overworked police force was finding it difficult to control the crowds breaking through the barriers.

Devotees had come from the North, South, East and Western parts of India, from places like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Imagine the stress that the organizers were going through because of this influx.

The enthusiasm among the devotees was electrifying on Tuesday. Entire families consisting of four generations had come to Prayagraj to take the holy dip. From some states, people from an entire village or a locality had come. The authorities had put signages in every sector, each pillar was numbered, and announcements were being made for those who were lost. Volunteers were deployed at a distance of 100 metres throughout the Mela area. Lost and found centres were working in 10 sectors so that those who lost their way could reunite with their families.

There are three main reasons behind this huge influx. One, the level of devotion and enthusiasm among the pilgrims; Two, videos and images on TV and social media, of people coming to Maha Kumbh for the last two weeks, acted as a big influencing factor; and Three, since the Maha Kumbh was taking place after a gap of 144 years, most of the devotees felt that they might not get another chance in their lifetime to take part in the biggest religious congregation of the century.

Normally, it is presumed that the younger generation does not have much interest in religion, but the videos and images of Maha Kumbh belie this theory. There is a craze among youths for taking part in Maha Kumbh. College girls in small groups, youths with backpacks studying IT, engineering, medical and management courses have reached Prayagraj for the holy dip. Most of the youths are carrying smartphones and posting their videos on social media.

The administration indeed had no inkling about the huge influx that was going to take place on the eve of Mauni Amavasya. Several buses, trains and vehicles had to be stopped away from Prayagraj town. Lakhs of people had to walk several kilometres to reach the bathing ghats.

In the middle of this huge influx, devotees walking for several kilometres due to barriers, get irritated when they see VIP vehicles with police escorts, with hooters blaring, making their way through the crowds. Such a reaction comes naturally. My suggestion is: that authorities should curb the number of VIP vehicles entering the Kumbh Mela area for a few days so that the crowds melt away after some days.

