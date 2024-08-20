OPINION | Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court order is welcome

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

The Supreme Court order constituting a 10-member national task force for formulation of protocol for safety of health care workers, in the wake of the horrific Kolkata medic rape-murder incident, has been welcomed by the medical fraternity. The task force includes top doctors of India along with the Union cabinet and home secretaries. The Supreme Court bench said, “The nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground…. Protecting women doctors is a matter of national interest and the principle of equality does not demand anything less.”

Unless the CBI probe is taken to a logical conclusion, several questions and doubts will remain unanswered. The impression has gained ground in the last 11 days that most of the evidence relating to the gruesome rape-murder in R G Kar Hospital has been removed. Reading the autopsy report of the innocent and meritorious trainee doctor can unnerve anybody. How can criminals become so cruel, barbaric and stone-hearted? How can an innocent woman be subjected to such gruesome atrocities? The heart cries out thinking how much torment she must have faced at the hands of the rapists and killers. Some people are questioning why there is so much anger among the people, and why are the doctors out on the streets. It is because doctors and the public feel that this incident was sought to be covered up and attempts were made to shield the medical college principal by removing vital evidence.

Each of such acts raised doubts. Whether this was part of a big conspiracy? Was it an attempt to shield some big fish? Everybody is asking: Who was the person who told the victim’s parents over the phone that their daughter had committed suicide? Who did not allow the unfortunate parents to see the face of their daughter for four hours? Were vital evidence removed during those four hours? At whose orders, efforts were made to shield Dr Sandip Ghosh, the medical college principal? Who sent the unruly mob of lumpen elements to the hospital at midnight to destroy the remaining evidence? One should not question the motives of people raising these doubts, nor should any attempt be made to stop any protest, or for raising questions. Instead of starting a confrontation between the Centre and state government, and shifting blame on each other, the common people must get an assurance that efforts are being made to stop the recurrence of such horrific acts in future.

