OPINION | Hormuz: Did Trump miscalculate?

New Delhi:

The effects of Gulf war are now being felt in India with the government raising the prices of premium petrol and industrial diesel.

The Centre on Friday said, supplies of crude and natural gas to India have been affected because of the war and though there are adequate stocks, the situation is becoming serious. Nobody knows when this war will end and shipping through the Persian Gulf will return to normal.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted US President Donald Trump's advice not to attack Iran's oil and gas installations, but Iran continues to rain missiles and drones on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait. It may take nearly 8 months to repair the damages caused by Iran's attacks.

Iran has realised that oil and gas are the weakest nerves of the US and it is, therefore, targeting gas and oil installations of Arab Gulf countries.

In the last three weeks, Iran has attacked more than a dozen ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become Trump's headache.

The situation has come to such a pass that the US President had to appeal for help for Europe, Japan, South Korea and other countries to police the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump miscalculated the dangers in Strait of Hormuz when he attacked Iran and the world is now facing its consequences.

The United States has the most powerful army, air force and navy. The world acknowledges the fighting capacity of Israel. Yet, people are surprised how Iran is raining missiles and drones on Middle East countries?

Trump has been repeatedly claiming that Iran's navy and air force have been destroyed and US planes can enter Iran's air space without any hindrance. Then, how did Iran hit America's most sophisticated F-35 stealth jet fighter which has the capability to evade radars?

On Friday, when the US begun finalising emergency deals for selling air defence systems and missiles to Gulf countries, people started saying, the US is deliberately trying to prolong this war.

Of course, there are no proofs to substantiate this, but the impression has gone around the world that Trump imposed this war on the world and there are no solid justifications behind it.

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