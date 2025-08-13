OPINION | Fight to save the Voiceless Stray Dogs: India TV’s Search for Solution Citizens who are worried about personal safety allege that packs of stray dogs have been attacking children and the elderly. They have cited the case of a player who is battling rabies in the hospital. But can a few cases be the reason to forcefully pick up all dogs on the streets?

The Supreme Court on August 11 directed municipal authorities in Delhi National Capital Region to ensure complete removal of stray dogs within eight weeks.

The bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan ordered that stray dogs be lodged in shelters. The bench prohibited their release back into public spaces. The order said, individuals or organisations trying to obstruct this measure will face contempt of court.

The Supreme Court order has spared a fierce debate between animal lovers and those citing public safety concerns. Since the apex court has ordered the removal of stray dogs within eight weeks, animal lovers fear this may lead to their torture, and they may be abandoned in deserted areas and left to die of starvation.

Citizens who are worried about personal safety allege that packs of stray dogs have been attacking children and the elderly. They have cited the case of a player who is battling rabies in hospital. But can a few cases be the reason to forcefully pick up all dogs on the streets and put them in an inhuman prison? The fact is that there are no shelters, no funds and no plan. The court order is impractical.

Animal lovers say that at least 400 acres land would be required to provide shelter to nearly a million stray dogs in Delhi and the adjoining towns of NCR. Authorities will need at least Rs 1,400 crore to feed these stray dogs in shelters. Presently, Municipal Corporation of Delhi is spending a meagre Rs 16 crore annually on stray dogs.

The question is: What to do? On one hand, lives of humans are at stake and on the other hand, the lives of voiceless stray animals are in danger.

India TV has sought suggestions from viewers on how to deal with this problem.

Personally, I feel animals that have no voice cannot explain their pain to others. We, as humans, must try to understand their concerns. We should fight for those who cannot protect themselves. At the same time, we cannot leave stray dogs moving around in the streets, nor can we abandon them in deserted areas to die a painful death. Of course, we do not want a single child to be bitten by a stray dog on the street. We also do not want any stray dog to be tortured, too. The question is: where to keep these stray dogs? How to look after them?

Remember, we are speaking about nearly a million stray dogs, and many of them are healthy and vaccinated dogs. Why do we need to pick them and lock them up somewhere?

Secondly, we have to admit that the plan to sterilise all stray dogs has failed and this has led to this crisis, which was blown up. How can we expect those agencies which could not sterilise all stray dogs to look after all stray dogs in shelters?

They are many such questions that need answers. India TV is exploring all such answers. If you have an idea, that is both humane and practical, please do let us know.

