OPINION | Shivaji statue collapse: Modi's public apology means a lot

The public apology tendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji's 35-feet tall statue in Sindhudurg is, in itself, a significant one, and one should respect it. Addressing a rally in Palghar, Modi said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our 'aaradhya dev' (revered deity), and I bow my head and apologise to my deity". This was the Prime Minister's first remark after the statue, which was unveiled by him on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed due to strong winds. Modi's apology comes in the wake of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole planning to stage protest in Mumbai on Sunday, September 1.

By tendering public apology, Modi has sought to effectively counter the opposition move. Shivaji is an emotional issue that touches the chords in every Maharashtrian's heart. Already, the government has started taking action against the company which was awarded the contract to install the statue. The structural consultant Chetan Patil was arrested on Friday after an FIR was filed by police. It is now upto the court to give judgement. But more than a legal one, it has now become a political issue. Since Maharashtra assembly polls are due before the end of this year, opposition MVA leaders are trying to nail the ruling alliance on this emotive issue.

The statue was built under the supervision of Indian Navy in collaboration with state public works department. Since there was no scope for politics over this incident, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole took this up because the statue was unveiled by the Prime Minister. By tendering his apology, in all humility, the Prime Minister has apologised not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to all Maharashtrians. This, however, is not going to cut any ice with the opposition alliance which wants the issue to remain hot till the elections are over.

