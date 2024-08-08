OPINION | How hundred grams broke billions of hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

At a time when the entire nation was eagerly waiting for Vinesh Phogat to become the first Indian wrestler to win the Olympic gold medal, there was heartbreaking news when she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams in the 50 kg category. A crestfallen Vinesh was admitted to hospital due to dehydration and she was later released. She filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, but by Thursday morning, Vinesh posted on social media announcing her retirement from wrestling. In the ‘X’ post addressed to her mother, Vinesh wrote, “Mom, wrestling has won, I have lost. Forgive me, because your dream and my courage now lie shattered. I do not have any energy left. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall always remain indebted to all of you. Forgive me.” International wrestling rules are strict. If a wrestler weighs more than the category, he or she is immediately disqualified. Vinesh became worried soon after winning her semifinal against the Cuban wrestler, because of being overweight.

Throughout Tuesday night, all efforts were made by the team staff and the doctor to ensure that her weight remained within the 50 kg limit, but on Wednesday morning, when she was weighed before the final, it was 100 grams more than the limit. As per rules, she was immediately disqualified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to console Vinesh by posting a tweet on ‘X’: “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.” The Prime Minister spoke to Indian Olympic Association president P. T. Usha, who was in Paris, and asked her to provide whatever help Vinesh needed. It is still a mystery how Vinesh Phogat’s weight suddenly increased above the limit after her semifinal bout. Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, revealed that on Tuesday night, after her victory in the semifinal, Vinesh was weighing 2.7 kg more than the 50 kg limit. Throughout the night, all efforts were made to reduce her weight, and she managed to reduce it by 2.6 kg. Dr Pardiwala is the director of Arthoscropy and Shoulder Service at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and is the Head of Centre for Sports Medicine.

He said, ‘had we got some more time, we could have managed to reduce her weight below 50 kg’. Asked why Vinesh suddenly gained weight after her semifinal bout, Dr Pardiwala explained that most of the wrestlers in the world play in category which is below their actual weight, in order to improve their chances of winning. They have nutritionists and support staff to keep a watch on their weight. Vinesh used to play in 53 kg category earlier, but before the Paris Olympics, Antim Panghal was selected for this category, and then Vinesh had to opt for 50 kg category. She reduced her weight within five months, toiled hard, abstained from solid diet and water intake. Normally wrestlers play one bout a day, after which they take good diet to maintain both their energy level and weight. But on Tuesday, Vinesh had to play three bouts on a single day. All the three matches were tough, and in the semifinal, she had the defending champion as her rival. Vinesh won all the three games, and ensured a medal for herself, but her energy level fell badly. She suffered from extreme dehydration. Doctors allowed him to take energy drinks and water. Had they not done so, Vinesh could have fainted. The physicians knew that the energy drinks and water could raise Vinesh’s weight, and it happened. Throughout the night, she tried to shed her sweat, by rope skipping, cycling and other exercises. She also undertook steam and sauna bath.

Her hair was cut and her dress was shortened, but despite 12 hours of toil, she managed to shed only 2.6 kg weight, and was still 100 gm overweight. Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Phogat said, he would try to persuade her not to retire and prepare for the 2028 Olympics medal. Vinesh is undoubtedly a champion wrestler. By winning three bouts in a single day, she showed her stamina and skill. People who watched her games were confident that Vinesh would definitely win the gold medal. Had she lost the final, she could have settled for silver. For the first time in history, an Indian female wrestler was going to win an Olympics medal. Now those dreams lie shattered. It is truly sad. Vinesh tried her best by doing workouts late in the night, cut her hair and dress, but she lost by a whisker (100 grams). This loss shall surely rankle for a long time in the minds of millions of Indians. Rumors and conspiracy theories were floated after her disqualification. Some people tried to exploit the situation and play on people’s sentiments. It is no secret that Vinesh Phogat had actively taken part in the protest against sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh and her friends were forcibly dragged by police at midnight on the streets near Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. I had strongly opposed that act of Delhi Police at that time and had condemned the acts of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was then a BJP MP. Opposition parties got the opportunity to raise questions about Brij Bhushan’s arrogance and harassment of female wrestlers. There was nothing wrong in that. They raised their voice in support of female wrestlers, but to describe Vinesh’s disqualification as a ‘conspiracy’ is not justified. Vinesh’s support staff must be questioned. Her coach, physio and doctor must explain why they could not carry out proper weight management of the wrestler. International Olympic Committee must be asked why a wrestler was asked to play three games on a single day. It would be better if this is all kept within the limit of sports. There is no need to inject politics in this issue.

