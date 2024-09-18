OPINION | How Kejriwal outsmarted both BJP and Congress by resigning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Nobody knows why Arvind Kejriwal decided to resign as Delhi chief minister and what were his compulsions. If he could run his government from jail, who prevented him from doing the same while living free, out of jail? Let me tell you, Kejriwal is a clever politician and he very well understands the game of perception. He won elections by levelling charges of corruption against top leaders of the country. Now he is himself facing charges of corruption in the liquor scam and this does not suit his style of politics. Kejriwal became chief minister after practically decimating both the Congress and BJP in Delhi elections. He has consistently won assembly elections for his party in Delhi, reduced Congress to a zero and badly marginalized the BJP in the national capital.

Now he will launch a fresh war, and start a new race against both Congress and BJP. Kejriwal knows he cannot run faster in a race while carrying the baggage of liquor scam on his shoulder. For Kejriwal, the most important thing to do is to remove the charges of corruption from his shoulder, and get his shirt spotlessly clean from the stain of being an accused in the liquor scam. And, I think, he has found a way out.

Kejriwal knows the trial in the liquor scam will linger on for long, and it can take years for a verdict to arrive. He will have to be on the defensive if the opposition levels corruption charges against him. This does not suit his style of politics. So, the first step that he took after walking out of jail was to resign as chief minister. By doing this, he has kept himself away from power. His second step will be to win the forthcoming assembly polls in Delhi. And then go to town to claim that he has been given a clean chit by the people. That he does not carry any stain of corruption on his shirt.

The second aspect of this game is, making both Congress and BJP leaders confused. If you go by the reactions of both these rival parties, you will find they are questioning: Why Atishi? Why Atishi’s parents had signed a mercy petition for executed terrorist Afzal Guru? Why Atishi’s parents had added the surname ‘Marlena’ to her name? So, the charges are now being levelled at Atishi. Opposition leaders in Delhi are describing her as a temporary chief minister and try to hound her. And the ‘permanent chief minister’ will fight elections. For Kejriwal, the field is open. By the time, Congress and BJP leaders understand his game in Delhi, he would have run far ahead in the race.

