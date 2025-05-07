Operation Sindoor: Why did India strike Muzaffarabad in PoK? Know all about the terror headquarters The Indian Army avenged the Pahalgam terror attack last month by firing 9 missiles at the hideouts of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. In this attack, the hideouts of many terrorist organisations in Pakistan were targeted simultaneously.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. Today, between 1:28 am and 1:32 am, the army carried out Operation Sindoor, in which 9 missiles were fired on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The Indian Army has launched a fierce attack on terrorist hideouts in Mudrike, Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan, in which more than 30 terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out jointly by the three wings of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

Where is Muzaffarabad?

Many terrorist organisations have their headquarters on Pakistan's soil, in which most of the organisations' camps are in PoK, i.e., Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Muzaffarabad is the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Muzaffarabad is the main city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on its west and the LOC on its east. On the other side, there are the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Muzaffarabad is a city located on the banks of the Jhelum and Kishanganga rivers (which is called Neelum River in Pakistan).

Headquarters of this terrorist organisation

Muzaffarabad is the headquarters of the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Hizbul Mujahideen has been involved in many terrorist attacks in India. This terrorist organisation came into existence in 1989 and was founded by Islamic terrorists Mohammad Ehsan Dar, Hilal Ahmed and Masood Sarfaraz. Later, this organisation expanded as Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir. The supreme commander of this terrorist organisation is currently Syed Salahuddin, against whom the ED had issued summons in 2020 in the terror funding case.

Apart from Muzaffarabad, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has also destroyed terrorist Masood Azhar's hideouts in Bahawalpur. More than 30 terrorists have been reported killed in this attack. The Indian Army has carried out this operation by entering Pakistan. Apart from Hizbul Mujahideen, there are also training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muzaffarabad. Lashkar's training camps have also been destroyed in this strike.