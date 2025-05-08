India crushes Pakistan's propaganda with facts that can't be denied As Indo-Pakistan tensions rise after Pakistan attempted to target 15 cities in India in response to Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) countered Pakistan's anti-India narrative, presenting facts.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday addressed a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor as it countered Pakistan's narratives and misinformation related to several incidents unfolding as tensions intensify between India and Pakistan. Addressing the press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan, since its inception in 1947, has been 'lying'. As Pakistan peddles narrative and proliferate misinformation that suits it, Misri said, "There is nothing surprising in it. After all, this is a country that started lying as soon as it was born. In 1947, when the Pakistani army claimed Jammu and Kashmir, they lied not to any random person but to the United Nations that we have nothing to do with it. So this journey started 75 years ago."

Did India target Neelum-Jhelum project? MEA responds

Countering Pakistan's allegations that India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum dam in PoK, Misri said, "It is absolutely fabricated and a blatant lie. India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure. If this kind of claim is a pretext for targeting Indian infrastructure of a similar nature, then Pakistan will be solely responsible for the consequences that will undoubtedly follow."

MEA on Pakistan's terror record

The MEA also slammed Pakistan's Information Minister's claim that Islamabad does not host any terrorists. Misri said, "Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances. I don't need to remind where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr."

He also highlighted that Pakistan is "home to a large number of UN proscribed terrorists and also to terrorists proscribed by many countries."

"You must have seen in the last few days, their Defence minister and former foreign minister accepted their country's involvement with such terror groups," Misri added.

Vikram Misri responds to Pakistan's 'impartial international probe' assertion

Responding to Pakistan's assertion on an impartial international probe, Misri said, "Pakistan claims and calls for an impartial international probe and joint investigative committee into the Pahalgam attack. You know the history and the track record well, and it is not a bright one as far as Pakistan is concerned. In pursuit of justice for victims of multiple terrorist attacks, in particular with regard to the 26/11 and Pathankot attacks, India had offered to cooperate and provided all sorts of evidence to Pakistan... Cases were registered but did not progress despite the formation of judicial teams."

"There was no movement on anything whatsoever. In all this, the experience has not been positive, and it does not give us confidence at face value in Pakistan's request to hold joint investigations. It is reason to believe that Pakistan uses the evidence provided by us to cover up for and defend the terrorists and obstruct the path of our investigation," he added.