Srinagar airport shut for civilian flights after India strikes terror camps in Pakistan, PoK Operation Sindoor: Pakistan army carried out heavy mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, in retaliation for the horrific Pahalgam massacre of 26 people. Soon after that. The Pakistan army carried out heavy mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid this, Srinagar airport has been shut for civilian flights. This has prompted airlines like IndiGo to suspend services temporarily.

The airline has asked travellers to check their flight before reaching the airport.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport," IndiGo said in a tweet.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said.

"Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) have been very rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J&K, starting from the Kashmir Valley.

Initially beginning with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violations to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.