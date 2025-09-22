Debris of Pakistani missile fired during Operation Sindoor found in Dal Lake, sent for examination On the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake -- a major tourist attraction in Srinagar -- after loud explosions rocked the city.

Srinagar:

The remains of a shell that had exploded in Dal Lake during Operation Sindoor in May were discovered on Saturday during a cleaning drive, officials said. Teams from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) discovered the shell remains while conducting a cleanup of the water body.

The debris was handed over to the nearest police station, where they have been kept for further examination and necessary action.

Missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake in May

On May 10, loud explosions had rocked Srinagar when a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar. Smoke billowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, officials had said.

Security forces later fished out the debris. On the same day, another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan, on the city's outskirts. Multiple blasts were reported across Srinagar on May 10.

Operation Sindoor

The incidents were part of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following this, India carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure and Pakistani airbases, while Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks, which were neutralised by Indian armed forces. The period also witnessed intense cross-border shelling.

(With PTI inputs)