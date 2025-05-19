Operation Sindoor ka vikraal roop abhi baaki hai: Major General Kartik Seshadri issues warning to Pakistan Operation Sindoor: Its full force manifestation with deadly violence is still pending," Major General Seshadri said.

New Delhi:

In a strong warning to Pakistan, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC (General Officer Commanding) 15 Infantry Division, on Monday asked the the neighbouring country to refrain from engaging in any form of "misadventure" while stating that Operation Sindoor was merely paused and not yet completed.

"Yaad rahe Operation Sindoor keval sthagit kiya gaya hai, khatam nahi hua. Uska vikraal roop abhi baaki hai (Operation Sindoor is just paused, not yet completed. Its full force manifestation with deadly violence is still pending)," Major General Seshadri told news agency ANI.

He argued that the "decisive victory" of India should dissuade the other side from any further misadventure, since the armed forces were aware of the shortcomings, compulsions and pressure points of the Pakistani military. The Major General asserted that India would give an "annihilating" response to Pakistan if things are escalated.

"...India's military capabilities manifested in achievements of all political and military objectives with consummate professionalism, scoring an emphatic and decisive victory as part of Operation Sindoor. This should dissuade the Pakistan military from any further misadventure," Seshadri said.

"Moreover, Indian armed forces are acutely aware of Pakistan military's shortcomings, compulsions and all pressure points. If Pak military tries any misadventure, it will do it to its complete peril. With modern weapons and superior combat capabilities, we will give it an annihilating response next time...ensuring complete destruction of Pakistan if needed," he added.

The Indian Army's Air defence systems played a critical role in repelling Pakistan's misadventures. The Army on Monday showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

The Major General said that the indigenisation of modern weapons remains crucial for India in terms of becoming self-reliant. This is on the lines of announcements made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, declaring 2025 a year of reforms.

"Indian Army remains steadfast on the path of modernisation and focused transformation, of which indigenisation is a significant component for self-reliance. The Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) has declared 2025 as the year of reforms, and our Chief of the Army Staff has announced this decade and beyond as the enduring decade of transformation," Seshadri added.

He further informed that the multi-layered air defence concept in possession of the armed forces, along with other modern weapons and systems, provides them with "comprehensive capability". All resources of the armed forces are integrated by the AKASH system, easing things for the army personnel.

With inputs from ANI