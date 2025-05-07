Operation Sindoor: 30 Jaish terrorists killed in strikes carried out by India in Pakistan's Bahawalpur The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Defence Ministry said in a statement released at 1.44 am. It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

New Delhi:

At least 30 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Pakistan's Bahawalpur in strikes carried out by India, in retaliation for the horrific Pahalgam massacre of 26 people. India carried out missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, which is known to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror haven, in response to the brutal Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

As per the officials, the nine sites targeted by India are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement issued, stated that the military strikes were conducted as part of 'Operation Sindoor' at 1:44 am. It emphasised that the Indian armed forces' actions were "precise, restrained, and aimed at avoiding escalation."

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan

The Indian statement said, "A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the defence ministry said.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India! (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)".

'Justice is served': Indian Army

The top military brass of India was closely monitoring the operation, they said. Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army said on 'X': "Justice is Served."

The operation came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces full freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack. In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, PM Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

