Breaking: India shoots down Pakistan's intruding fighter jet in Pulwama's Pampore Breaking: India shoots down Pakistan's fighter jet in Pulwama's Pampore

New Delhi:

Breaking: India shoots down Pakistan's intruding fighter jet in Pulwama's Pampore. Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside Pakistani territory - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes caused the martyrdom of one child, while a man and a woman sustained serious injuries.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added)